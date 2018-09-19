Protesters gather outside ‘Salt Bae’ restaurant in Miami after Maduro dinner

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters have gathered outside the Miami restaurant of a celebrity chef after he was caught on camera serving Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

The chef, known as “Salt Bae” has caused a furor after video shows the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, serving Maduro at his restaurant in Istanbul.

Maduro was criticized for the video due to his enjoying expensive steaks while many Venezuelans continue to go hungry.

Gökçe was criticized for serving Maduro, even giving him hugs and T-shirts with his face on it.

“It’s disgusting for the residents of the City of Miami, they’ve expressed their outrage, and I’m a channel for that,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Many of the protesters carried signs, Wednesday, one which read in Spanish, “To serve a tyrant is to make fun of an oppressed place.”

“This gentleman is in the most expensive restaurant in the world, while all his citizens are digging through garbage right now, trying to scramble for food,” said one protester.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted, calling Gökçe a “weirdo,” while Miami-Dade commission Chairman Esteban Bovo referred to him as a “fool” serving a “two-bit dictator.”

However, the video has not infuriated everyone. Some feel that Gökçe did nothing wrong by serving Maduro.

“As a chef, he needs to take whichever client comes his way,” said Jose Mangas, who is not angered by the video. “I don’t think that reflects on the restaurant itself.”

However, Maduro made light of the video in a news conference.

“Venezuela has many friends in the world,” Maduro said in Spanish. “People who are extremely famous. I didn’t know Nusret. I met him at the restaurant, we gave each other like 100 hugs.”

The protest is set to go on until 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.