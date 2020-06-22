Protesters converge on White House after attempting to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

(WSVN) - Protesters in Washington D.C. gathered near the White House in newly named “Black Lives Matter Plaza” Monday night.

A large crowd gathered right by St. John’s church, the spot where president Trump held a bible up after nearby protesters were removed for the president’s photo op.

The demonstrations began after people attempted to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson just to the north of the outer fence of the White House.

The statue had “Killer” written on the plaque.

Police began pushing back on those trying to pull the statue down by using pepper spray and rubber bullets.

