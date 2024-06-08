NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — Prosecutors have released new details in the ongoing investigation into a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain, as her estranged husband remains behind bars.

David Knezevich is pushing to get out of jail on bond, but to squash that, prosecutors have released new images putting him at the scene of the crime.

Prosecutors said the pictures released on Friday show David spray-painting the camera in the Madrid apartment of his ex-wife, Ana Knezevich, along with another security photo of him at a shop buying that spray can and duct tape.

The prosecutors said that the new photos are all pieces of the puzzle that link David back to the crime scene and point to him as Ana’s kidnapper.

Ana vanished in Spain in February after, police said, the two of them had been going through a contentious divorce.

Ana’s family is desperately pleading with the public for help.

“We just hope for justice for my sister, hope we find her soon,” said Felipe Henao, Ana’s brother.

David’s lawyer said the estranged husband was in Serbia when Ana disappeared, but prosecutors said he rented a car and drove to Spain. He then returned the car with nearly 2,000 miles added to it and also had new tinted windows, as well as a license plate.

In addition to the new photos, prosecutors said David was spotted leaving the building later with a suitcase in tow.

Last month, a federal judge denied bond for David.

“On behalf of the family, we are very pleased on the judge’s decision,” said attorney Courtney Caprio.

David contested the decision, arguing that he was not a flight risk. In a court filing, his lawyers said “defendant has lived in Ft. Lauderdale for 15 years. He has owned and operated two legitimate businesses in Ft. Lauderdale, with full time employees, for 14 years.”

Lawyers also mentioned he has a brother in South Florida.

Prosecutors countered the motion by describing the evidence against him and adding “the defendant’s significant foreign ties, lack of ties to this district, and assets also make him a serious flight risk.”

The federal judge agreed with the prosecution’s argument and held him without bond.

He remains behind bars as FBI agents were seen working with Spanish authorities. The dual law enforcement groups were seen scouring wooded areas, canals and streams looking for clues to find Ana.

The mystery of what happened to Ana remains under investigation.

Her family hopes somebody comes forward with information to answer that question.

