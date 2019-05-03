Prosecutors: Man shoots two people after Chevy v. Ford argument

BEDFORD, Va. (WSVN) — Two people were left injured after an argument about the superiority of Ford versus Chevrolet vehicles ended in gunfire.

According to the News & Advance, 56-year-old Mark Edwin Turner was arrested early April 23 after he barricaded himself in a residence for over two hours.

According to prosecutors, Turner was at a family dinner with his girlfriend, her adult son, and the son’s girlfriend when Turner and the son got into an argument about the merits of Chevy versus Ford.

Officials say the fight escalated and Turner pulled out a knife and then a handgun. Prosecutors say during the fight Turner ended up shooting his girlfriend five times and his girlfriend’s son once. Both suffered serious but not life-threatening.

Turner barricaded himself inside the home for hours before police got him to come out. Prosecutors said that Turner also appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” at the time.

Turner has since been charged with two counts of malicious wounding, one count of using a firearm in a felony and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

He is being held without bond.

