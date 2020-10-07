Prosecutors: 10-month-old Pennsylvania baby dies after being raped by father

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WSVN) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after he was accused of a horrific crime against his own child.

According to Fox 29, Austin Stevens, was arrested on multiple charges, including involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, rape of a child, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers said they responded to the home, located in Montgomery County, Saturday evening, where they found a 10-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

Police said Stevens is the father of the child.

According to WPVI, the infant was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to authorities, an autopsy showed that the infant was sexually assaulted and suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

Investigators said Stevens’ phone showed multiple Google searches for nearly an hour before calling 911 with subjects that included “If baby stop breathing,” “What if you don’t hear baby heart or beat,” “My baby isn’t breathing,” and “How do you know if a baby is dead.”

“This case is deeply disturbing. It is hard to imagine this child’s death being any more traumatic: sexual assault on an infant, followed by inaction by the father to save her life, led to her death,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told Fox 29.

Stevens is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.