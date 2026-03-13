GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor has dropped the charges against a teenager who police say was driving the truck that struck and killed a beloved high school teacher when a prank turned deadly, the teen’s lawyer said. The victim’s family had asked authorities to drop the charges.

The 40-year-old teacher, Jason Hughes, died after being taken to a hospital late on March 6, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Jayden Ryan Wallace, 18, was arrested on a felony charge of vehicular homicide, and four other teens were charged with misdemeanors.

Graham McKinnon, a lawyer who represents Wallace, said Friday that the charges against his client had been dropped. Hughes’ family said he knew and loved the five students involved and had urged authorities to drop all charges against them.

McKinnon said Wallace and his friends were playing a “competitive game” that has long been a tradition at North Hall High School.

Vehicular homicide charges, he said, didn’t make sense because Jaden didn’t use his car unsafely or improperly.

“Jaden is still grieving deeply, but he’s determined eventually to carry on and live his life in a way that would make Coach Hughes proud.”

Hughes was a “mentor” to Wallace, McKinnon said.

“I pledge to live out the remainder of my life in a manner that honors the memory of Coach Hughes by exemplifying Christ. He will never be forgotten,” Wallace said in a statement released by his family on Wednesday.

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