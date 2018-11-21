Proposed law will call for up to $10,000 fine for robocalls

(WSVN) - Tired of getting annoying robocalls? Well a bill filed in the U.S. Senate is proposing a heavy fine for the telemarketers behind them.

Senators John Thune and Ed Markey have proposed the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act.

The TRACED Act, if approved, would give regulators more time to “find scammers, increases civil forfeiture penalties for those caught, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption, and brings relevant federal agencies and state attorneys general together to address impediments to criminal prosecution of robocallers who intentionally flout laws.”

One of the key points of the bill is that it would allow the Federal Communications Commission to issue a fine of up to $10,000 per call for those who break telemarketing restrictions.

“As the scourge of spoofed calls and robocalls reaches epidemic levels, the bipartisan TRACED Act will provide every person with a phone much needed relief,” said Markey.

For more information on the bill, click here.

