Proposed Indiana bill would fine people up to $10,000 for smoking in car with child

INDIANAPOLIS (WSVN) — A proposed Indiana bill would make it illegal to smoke with children inside the car and fine those who violate as much as $10,000.

SB 34, introduced by state senators Jim Merritt and Eddie Melton, would make smoking in a car with a child under the age of six a crime punishable by a $1,000 fine.

A third offense within a three-month period, would be punishable with a fine of as much as $10,000.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

According to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, there are eight states, and Puerto Rico that restrict smoking in the car with a child.

