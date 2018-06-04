Proposed bill in Michigan would give prison time to people who leave pets in hot cars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WSVN) — Over half of the states in the country have “hot car” laws that make it illegal to leave unattended animals in vehicles. But one state wants to make the penalties for doing so far more strict.

A bill currently under consideration in Michigan’s legislature would make it a felony to leave a pet in a car in conditions that endanger the animal’s well-being, including heat, cold, and lack of ventilation.

“Right now in Michigan, there is no crime for leaving a dog in a car even if it leads to its death. I think we need to fix that,” said state Senator Curtis Hertel to WOOD-TV.

The bill calls for graduating penalties, which start with a maximum of 45 days behind bars. Jail time increases to one year if there is serious injury, and up to five years if the animal dies. The proposed penalties are far more severe than laws currently on the books elsewhere in the U.S., where most states limit punishments to misdemeanors or fines.

“I think it needs to be a strict penalty,” Hertel told the station. “This bill will put penalties for people who knowingly do it but will also educate the public more on what the actual problems are out there and will hopefully save some animals’ lives.”

Hertel says the bill has unanimous bipartisan support in committee.

“Hundreds of animals are killed every year this way. We want to send a strong message: This is foolish,” said state Sen. Rick Jones, the bill’s co-sponsor.

Jones says he is also looking at creating a law that would give immunity to people who break into hot cars to rescue animals in distress. Florida is one of several states with a similar “Good Samaritan” law already on the books.

