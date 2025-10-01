(WSVN) - A soup company is cooking up a new product, but it’s not meant for your stomach.

Progresso launched the Pitmaster barbecue-scented deodorant as part of a promotion for their new Pitmaster soup.

The limited “Pit Kit” includes a can of broth and the scented stick and will be available starting Thursday. It sells for $15 with shipping.

A second drop hof the product is set to hit Oct. 16.

