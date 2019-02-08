Professional cuddlers make as much as $100 an hour

(WSVN) - Professional cuddling is real, and can earn you up to $100 an hour.

The company Cuddlist trains “touch practitioners” to work with clients and gives them the sense of physical and emotional safety they desire.

Cuddlist co-founder Adam Lippin said the service was created because, “Safe, non-sexual, consensual touch fills a need that’s badly neglected in our society. Cuddling relaxes us and reduces stress at the very least, and on the deeper level it nourishes our soul and helps us get in touch with our higher self. Much like yoga and meditation, non-sexual touch is healing and transformative.”

Sessions are commonly priced at $80 but can vary based on each cuddler.

Each cuddler must complete an online or in-person training course prior to becoming a touch practitioner.

The company has hundreds of employees across the nation ready to embrace their clients.

According to WTLV-TV, one professional cuddler working in Washington D.C charges $800 for overnight cuddling sessions. This accounts for a 12 hour session – six of which are when the two are awake and the other six when the two are asleep.

Each practitioner has a profile set up on the company’s website, explaining a little bit about them as well as how much they charge per session.

Therapy experts are backing the contact saying that human touch is one comfort that can’t be replaced by other therapy methods.

To learn more about becoming a cuddler or booking a session, visit the company’s website.

