It started as a viral sensation on TikTok when users started pairing chips with caviar. Now Pringles is turning the buzz into a reality with their limited edition “Crisps and Caviar Collection.”

After amassing over 10 billion views online, Pringles aims to cash in on the social media frenzy by partnering with a caviar company to create this unique product line.

The collection, which debuted on Tuesday, pairs Pringles’ popular flavors – Original, Sour Cream and Onion, and Barbecue – with the caviar company’s classic White Sturgeon caviar and smoked trout roe. This innovative snack combination is sure to intrigue food enthusiasts and social media aficionados alike.

However, this extravagant snacking experience comes at a price. The Crisps and Caviar Collection starts at $49 and can go as high as $140 for different selections, making it a premium treat for those looking to elevate their snack game.

