(WSVN) - Princess Cruises has postponed its sailing date for two ships due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The cruise line announced Diamond Princess and Island Princess will remain docked until Spring 2022.

Passengers with tickets for the now-canceled voyages will be able to get a full refund or exchange the tickets for a future cruise at the same price.

