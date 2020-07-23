Princess Cruises cancels US port sailings until December

PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the cruising industry across the country, prompting a major company to take action.

Princess Cruises announced on Thursday that it has cancelled all sailings out of U.S. ports until at least Dec. 16.

Company officials cited COVID-19 concerns and new airline travel restrictions.

In April, the Coral Princess docked at PortMiami with two guests dead on board and several others ill with the virus.

