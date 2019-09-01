Prince Harry ‘can’t wait’ to introduce Meghan and Archie to South Africa

(CNN) — Prince Harry “can’t wait” to introduce his wife Meghan and son Archie to South Africa, he said on Instagram Sunday as he announced details of their upcoming trip to the continent.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he wrote.

All three will visit South Africa, while Harry alone will visit Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

The Instagram post also promoted nearly two dozen Africa-focused charities.

Meghan and Harry’s trip to South Africa will be an official visit at the request of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. British media have reported that the visit will focus on youth empowerment, education and conservation.

Details about the couple’s tour of Africa were first reported in April, fueling speculation they were considering a longer-term move to the continent.

“They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time. Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip,” the Sunday Times quoted a royal source as saying earlier in the year.

A report by the same newspaper claimed the royal couple was considering moving to Africa for up to two or three years after their baby was born.

According to the report, David Manning — the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on international affairs to Prince Harry — had proposed a plan for the pair to take on a more international position that could build on their work for the Commonwealth. A decision is not expected until 2020, the paper said.

It isn’t known which African countries Harry and Meghan might consider moving to, but there are 19 Commonwealth nations on the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana.

The couple have already visited North Africa on an official royal engagement, touring Morocco in February.

