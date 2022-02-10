(WSVN) - Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19.
Clarence House, the official Twitter account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, made the announcement in a tweet, Thursday.
This is the second time the Prince has contracted the virus.
He first tested positive back in March of 2020.
Back then, he self isolated in Scotland and is set to do the same this time around.
Prince Charles is 73 years old.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.