(WSVN) - Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19.

Clarence House, the official Twitter account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, made the announcement in a tweet, Thursday.

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.



HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

This is the second time the Prince has contracted the virus.

He first tested positive back in March of 2020.

Back then, he self isolated in Scotland and is set to do the same this time around.

Prince Charles is 73 years old.

