Press secretary Sarah Sanders to reportedly leave White House

(WSVN) - According to several media reports, big staffing changes are on the way for the White House communications team.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders has reportedly told friends she’ll leave her post by the end of the year.

Her deputy, Raj Shah, is also making plans to step down.

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

Sanders’ took the job in July 2017.

