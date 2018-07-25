President Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed

(WSVN) - Authorities are investigating, after someone destroyed President Donald Trump’s star along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, witnesses say a man walked up with a guitar case, pulled out a pickaxe and demolished the star.

The star has been vandalized numerous times. However, this is the second time it has been completely destroyed.

At this point, it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

