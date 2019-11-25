President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal crime

(WSVN) - President Donald Trump has signed a bill would make animal abuse a federal crime.

The president signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, Monday afternoon in the Oval Office.

The bill was originally introduced in January by Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla and Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.

Under the PACT Act, a person can be prosecuted for crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals and sexually exploiting them. Those convicted would face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

Before the bill was signed, all 50 states had laws in their books against animal cruelty on the state level.

With the signing of the bill, authorities will now be able to go after the wrongdoers because they will have federal jurisdiction and will not be bound by state laws. They can also prosecute criminals if the cruelty occurs on federal property.

