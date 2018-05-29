President Trump honors fallen Marine’s wife, 7-year-old son

(WSVN) - President Trump paid tribute to fallen service members in his Memorial Day remarks, taking the time to deliver words of encouragement to the family of a Marine who died during a training accident.

Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs passed away in 2011 when his son Christian was just 8 months old. Trump met the little boy and his mother Brittany in 2017 at Arlington National Cemetery, where Christian wore a full Marines uniform in honor of his dad.

“Last year at Arlington Cemetery, I met a young boy named Christian Jacobs. He was special,” Trump said. “He was standing fully in a uniform. His father was a great man to him and he was a great man to me. And Christian was standing over his father’s grave, saluting. It was something I’ll never forget.”

“It was a moment I will always remember. Christian, I want you to know that even though your father has left this world, he’s left it for the next. He’s not gone, he’ll never be gone. Your dad’s love, courage, and strength live in you, Christian, and as you grow bigger and stronger, just like him, so, too, does your father’s incredible legacy. So thank you both. That’s so beautiful. Thank you,” the president said in his speech.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.