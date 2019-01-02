President signs Ashanti Act into law, creates federal alert system for endangered adults

(WSVN) - A new bill intended to make the search for kidnapping victims more effective has been signed into law.

President Donald Trump signed the Ashanti Alert Act into law, which, according to bill sponsor Mark R. Warner, will create a new federal alert system for missing and endangered adults between the ages of 18 and 64.

Amber Alerts only cover children under the age 18, while Silver Alerts are typically reserved for elderly people.

The Act is named after Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 18, 2017. Billie’s body was found in North Carolina 11 days later.

Billie was too old for an Amber Alert and too young for a Silver Alert.

Warner worked with Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor, Billie’s parents and members of the community to get the act passed.

“Despite the tragic loss of Ashanti Billie, with the love and support of Meltony and Brandy Billie along with the Hampton Roads community, the Ashanti Alert Act is now law of the land,” Warner said in a statement. “In this New Year, it is my hope that this important law enforcement tool can help save countless lives.”

According to the Virginian Pilot, police arrested 46-year-old Eric Brian Brown, charging him with Billie’s death. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

Out of a tragedy, some great news: with the President's signature, tonight the #AshantiAlert Act is the law of the land. It's been an honor to work with Ashanti Billie's parents, @ScottTaylorVa and the Hampton Roads community to pass this life-saving legislation. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 1, 2019

