President, First Lady meet with Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor at White House

Melania Trump met with a survivor of last month’s deadly shooting at a South Florida high school.

The first lady posted a series of photographs and a brief video of Thursday’s meeting with Kyle Kashuv on her @FLOTUS Twitter account. Kashuv survived the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, that killed 17 students and staff. He also met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, which Mrs. Trump said was a surprise.

Wonderful to meet @KyleKashuv today. His message of unity is one we should all share. Thank you for visiting us at the @WhiteHouse & hope you enjoyed your surprise meeting with @potus! Wishing you much success w @TheReachOutApp. pic.twitter.com/K4aGydo1uX — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

Mrs. Trump tweeted: “Wonderful to meet @KyleKashuv today. His message of unity is one we should all share. Thank you for visiting us at the @WhiteHouse & hope you enjoyed your surprise meeting with @potus! Wishing you much success w @TheReachOutApp.”

Kashuv tweeted that he showed the president and first lady an app that lets students reach students.

Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change. Wonderful to meet and speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student @KyleKashuv today at the @WhiteHouse. His message of unity inspires us all! #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/N5ZqdGruwT — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 8, 2018

