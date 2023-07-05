WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN) — As the United States marked its 247th Independence Day on Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Republican politicians seized the occasion to celebrate the nation’s freedom and share their visions of independence.

From fireworks illuminating the night sky to heartfelt speeches, politicians across party lines honored the significance of the day.

During his speech inthe nation’s capital, President Biden emphasized the crucial role played by the military in protecting America’s position as a global powerhouse. He delivered his address at a White House barbecue attended by military personnel.

“You are the sinew, the backbone, the reality of why we’re who we are,” said President Biden.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential challenger and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took part in a parade in New Hampshire, using the opportunity to emphasize the responsibility of each generation to uphold freedom.

“Each generation has got to step up and be a custodian of freedom. I think right now is our generation’s time to do that because I think freedom has been under assault in this country,” said Gov. DeSantis.

In a show of early campaign efforts, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made his presence felt in Iowa, a key state in the Republican primary. Suarez participated in a 5K run and hosted a pancake breakfast as he engaged with locals and emphasized the importance of securing a prosperous future for the next generation.

“Hi everyone, I’m Francis Suarez. I’m here in Iowa, Cedar Rapids,” Mayor Suarez said in a viral video shared to his social media. “Beginning the day of July 4, Independence Day, I’ll be running a 5k. I’m running for president. I started my campaign for presidency in a running ad and I’m doing that because I’m running for all of your children.”

Not to be left out, former Vice President Mike Pence expressed the significance of his presence on this Fourth of July, highlighting his aspirations to return to the White House, this time as President.

“For me, it was vitally important to be here where the journey to the White House always begins,” Pence stated.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a lineup of esteemed artists graced the celebratory events, including Boys to Men, Chicago, the National Symphony Orchestra, and even the Muppets. Their performances further elevated the patriotic spirit and entertained the crowds at the White House.

Independence Day remains a cornerstone of American heritage, reminding citizens of the sacrifices made to secure liberty and the ongoing responsibility to preserve and cherish the nation’s values. As politicians from both sides of the aisle engaged with the public and shared their visions for the future, the celebrations served as a reminder of the enduring importance of freedom in the United States.

