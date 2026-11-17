MODESTO, California (KCRA) — A pregnant Modesto woman says she was pepper-sprayed and detained by ICE agents during a protest at the Stanislaus County Jail on Sunday afternoon, an incident that was captured on video.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, seen in the video wearing a blue sweatshirt, said she went to the jail to protest ICE after hearing reports of its presence in the area. She said her husband recorded the video, which shows ICE agents attempting to remove a man from a minivan in the jail parking lot.

“My friend had parked in the parking lot and she’d seen that there was someone walking from the jail, and she offered him a ride,” Vargas Andrade said. “She was like, ‘We can give you a ride if you want,’ and she was driving off down the street, and that’s when they all pulled her over. There were like five ICE cars.”

At the beginning of the video, Vargas Andrade is seen in the background with two ICE agents. About a minute into the video, she is seen on the other side of the vehicle, yelling at one of the agents and following him closely around the vehicle. The video appears to show the agent turning around to detain her.

“Lizbeth was tackled by ICE, was forced to the ground on her belly, she was pregnant, she was pepper-sprayed in the face,” said Patrick Kolasinski, Vargas Andrade’s attorney.

The video also captures Vargas Andrade’s husband yelling at the agents, telling them she was pregnant.

Vargas Andrade said she was taken to an ICE facility in Stockton, where she was held for several hours, denied a medical exam, and prevented from contacting her attorney. She said she was released around 8 p.m. Sunday and later cleared by a hospital, where she confirmed her baby was unharmed.

“This was something I never expected, especially from ICE agents, and knowing that I’m a United States citizen,” Vargas Andrade said. “I was using all my rights to protest and to record and show everybody in the world what was going on, but unfortunately this did happen. And being pregnant, my first thought was my baby, my kids, what was going to happen.”

Kolasinski said it is too early to determine whether legal action can be pursued against ICE but expressed relief that Vargas Andrade is safe and back home.

KCRA 3 reached out to ICE for comment but did not receive a response. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said they had no involvement in the incident.

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