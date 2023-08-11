CARY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A pregnant woman found dead in March in a fire pit outside a Cary home was tied with rope and shot in the head, according to reports from the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities identified the woman as Cecily Anne Walker-Scott, 34, of Raleigh, after finding her body in a fire pit outside a home on Dorset Drive in Cary.

Police said the home belonged to Ian Delauder, a 35-year-old man who died after shooting himself March 19 outside his house.

Authorities did not reveal the nature of their relationship but said Delauder was the murder suspect in Walker-Scott’s death.

A toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh indicates Walker-Scott had methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

According to the accompanying autopsy report, Walker-Scott was found covered with burnt trash, mulch and melted black plastic, believed to be the remnants of a burned trash can. A bloodied rope was also around her waist.

The autopsy reveals Walker-Scott suffered a gunshot wound to the head, which is being investigated as homicide. Walker-Scott was also pregnant, in her first trimester.

Walker-Scott was wearing sweatpants and a blue short-sleeved shirt when her body was found. Some of her toenails were charred, and she was missing others, the autopsy states.

Police told WRAL News that Delauder had a history with the Cary Police Department. Delauder was arrested in February for felony possession of cocaine at the Dorset Drive home.

“The fence is 5 feet high, and I can see flames over the fence,” the caller said. “There’s a huge plume of smoke.”

Walker-Scott’s body was so charred that her gender and identity were not confirmed until later.

WRAL News learned Cary police have been called to the home a total of 21 times since 2018 for welfare checks and calls of “suspicious activity.”

In February, they were called because of another fire, a car fire on the property. In December 2022, Cary police were called to the residence in reference to drugs.

