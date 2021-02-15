Pregnant woman beats COVID-19, donates iPads to hospital where she recovered

(WSVN) - A California woman is giving back to the hospital that treated her while she recovered from COVID-19.

The mother-to-be donated 50 iPads to the hospital in Fresno.

Dallas Selling was hospitalized after contracting the virus while pregnant with twins.

After undergoing treatments for seven weeks, she recovered and wanted to pay it forward to help patients stay connected with family members.

“It’s not the same as seeing your family in person, nothing can replace that, but this gets you a little bit closer and that’s so important,” she said. “That’s part of the healing process, it was for me.”

Her twin girls, Harvey and Haze, are due sometime in April.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.