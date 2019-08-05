PR Supreme Court agrees to see Senate’s lawsuit

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has agreed to rule on a lawsuit filed by the island’s Senate to oust a veteran politician who was sworn in as governor.

The court gave all parties until Tuesday at noon to file all arguments. The announcement means that a court hearing planned for early Monday evening to handle the lawsuit has been cancelled.

The Senate originally filed the lawsuit with the Court of First Instance but then asked if the Supreme Court could take the case.

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction ordering Pedro Pierluisi to cease his functions immediately and also asks that the court declare unconstitutional a 2005 law that states a secretary of state does not have to be approved by both House and Senate if he steps in as governor.

