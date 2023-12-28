MIAMI (WSVN) - You could be a millionaire when you ring in the new year, as the Powerball has climbed to $760 million for Saturday’s drawing.

There were no tickets on Wednesday that had all 6 numbers, so players have another chance at the jackpot this weekend.

“This Powerball jackpot is climbing the charts, and it’s anyone’s guess whether our next big winner will be made in 2023 or the New Year,” said Powerball spokesperson Drew Svitko in a statement.

This is the fourth time a jackpot has climbed above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball officials.

7News cameras on Thursday captured players standing in line to purchase their tickets in Miami. Among them was Orlando Magean.

“If I win the lotto, wow, I don’t know, man, it’s big money. I don’t know,” he said.

The last Powerball winner was a player in California who got all six numbers in the Oct .11 drawing. That jackpot was $1.765 billion.

The current $760 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $382.5 million, according to Powerball. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

