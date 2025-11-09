(WSVN) - Two jumbo jackpots are still up for grabs after no winner has been announced.

Powerball’s Saturday night drawing and Mega Millions’ Friday drawing saw no winner so the grand prize has increased yet again,

Powerball’s grand prize is now an estimated $490 million while Mega Millions jackpot prize is an estimated $900 million.

The next chance to play the Powerball is Monday while the Mega Millions is Tuesday night.

