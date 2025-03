(WSVN) - Are you feeling lucky for St. Patrick’s Day?

Another jumbo jackpot for the Powerball is up for grabs on Monday night.

Powerball’s top prize jumped to nearly $400 million after nobody won Saturday night’s drawing.

The top prize has a cash value of at least $185 million.

Find the nearest store and get those tickets!

