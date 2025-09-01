NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over $1 billion is up for grabs on Monday night’s Powerball jackpot and many in Miami are testing their luck.

One lucky ticket could change everything, and Eric and Pam Smith hope they’ll be the ones cashing in.

“You know, a billion bucks isn’t a bad deal,” said Pam. “I think North Bay Village sounds like a great place for the winning ticket to come from.”

After no ticket matched all six numbers on Saturday, Monday night’s Powerball jackpot soared to the game’s fifth largest prize ever, at just over a billion dollars.

“That’s a lot of money can change people’s lives,” said a Powerball purchaser.

Winners who choose to take the cash option could walk away with $498 million before taxes.

Many residents who spoke to 7News said the bigger the jackpot, the bigger their dreams are.

“Get a house. I’m living with my brother right now, get a house for sure,” said a hopeful.

Others said they’ve thought about their plan a bit more thoroughly.

“So we do have a plan. We’d keep $25 million and give the rest away,” said Eric.

The Smith family told 7News the dream they share is giving back to good causes.

“Alzheimer’s, and then certainly cure cancer, there’s a few things that…we’re big supporters of the Navy Seal Foundation as well,” said Eric.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

The price of a Powerball ticket is $2. The next drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m.

