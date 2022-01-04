(WSVN) - The Powerball jackpot has increased again ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now at $630 million.

No one won Monday’s drawing. In fact, no one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

If someone gets the winning ticket this time, they’ll win a cash value of $448.4 million.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Wednesday, so get your tickets soon.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.