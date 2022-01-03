(WSVN) - A new year, a new chance at winning a jumbo jackpot.

No one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

As of Monday afternoon, the Powerball prize increased to a whopping $540 million. The cash value, according to the Powerball website, is $384.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 38 times since the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were: 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and 7.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.