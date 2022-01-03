(WSVN) - A new year, a new chance at winning a jumbo jackpot.

No one won Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

As of Monday afternoon, the Powerball prize increased to a whopping $540 million. The cash value, according to the Powerball website, is $384.3 million.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 38 times since the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were: 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 and 7.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox