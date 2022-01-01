(WSVN) - You still have a chance of winning the jumbo jackpot.

There was no winner for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Powerball prize skyrocketed to $500 million, following the previous amount of $483 million.

If someone hits the jackpot, they’ll win a cash value of more than $350 million.

The last Powerball jackpot winner won nearly $700 million in October.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

