Powerball jackpot hits $730 million after no winner declared Saturday

(CNN) — Hold on tight to your Powerball ticket.

There were no top prize winners in Saturday’s drawing, and the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $730 million, a cash value of $546 million.

This is only the fourth time the jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark, according to Powerball.

If anyone wins the upcoming drawing on Wednesday, January 20, it will be the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history and the sixth largest in US lottery history, Powerball said.

Saturday’s drawing continued the longest streak of drawings without a jackpot winner in Powerball history, according to a press release.

The last jackpot was won in New York on September 16, 2020.

Saturday’s drawing generated several tickets with partial winnings, ranging from $4 to $2 million.

Fourteen tickets matched all five white balls, earning $1 million each, according to Powerball.

Three tickets sold in Texas won the $1 million prize, as well as two sold in California, and one ticket each from Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New Mexico, New York and West Virginia.

Two other tickets, sold in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, earned $2 million each by including the Power Play option, which doubled the prize.

Watch Wednesday’s drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET here.

Growing Mega Millions jackpot

An even bigger jackpot is up for grabs with Mega Millions.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, a drawing will be held for an $850 million jackpot, worth $628.2 million cash.

It’s the second-largest prize in the game’s history, and the third largest in US lottery’s history, according to Mega Millions.

The jackpot has grown since September 15, when the last grand prize was won. Since then, there have been 49 tickets sold worth $1 million or more each, according to the company.

Mega Millions can be played in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.