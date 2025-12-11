(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1 billion after nobody held the lucky grand prize ticket in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 29, 33, 69, and red Powerball 22, with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

While nobody snagged the $930 million Powerball jackpot – this year’s second-largest prize – three lucky winners each won $1 million, according to Powerball’s website. Those winning tickets were sold in Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey.

The new $1 billion jackpot will be up for grabs in the next drawing scheduled for Saturday.

The jackpot has been growing steadily for the past few months, since the $1.787 billion jackpot in September – the second-largest in Powerball history.

The odds of winning Wednesday’s jackpot were low – players had about a 1 in 292.2 million chance to win. Smaller prizes ranged from $4 up to $1 million and carried better odds of winning.

The jackpot in September went to winners in Texas and Missouri, who split the $1.787 billion prize.

Customers in nearly all states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands can buy a ticket for $2. For the five holdout states, Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii and Nevada, there are a number of reasons, including lobbying and lack of incentives, why they don’t have a lottery.

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

