(WSVN) - The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $740 million after no one matched all six numbers from Saturday night’s drawing.

The grand prize now has an estimated cash value of $346.1 million, making it one of the game’s biggest jackpots this year.

The most recent jackpot took place on Sept. 6, when two winning ticketholders from Texas and Missouri split $1.79 billion.

The next Powerball drawing is set Monday at 10:59 p.m.

