Power outage leaves passengers stranded at Reagan National Airport

ARLINGTON, VA (WSVN) – A power outage at Reagan National Airport in Virginia left travelers stranded.

As of 10:30 p.m., all flights were put on hold after air traffic controls were affected.

Passengers were walking through terminals in total darkness as crews worked to restore power.

Officials said a generator was providing light to several areas in the airport.

Generator backup power is providing lighting to several areas of the terminal. Updates to follow. (10:35pm) pic.twitter.com/SjdBsUxGfu — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) August 16, 2018

It’s unclear what led to the outage.

