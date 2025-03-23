MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters took to the streets of Miramar and all around the country to tell the government to keep its hands off their jobs.

7News cameras captured demonstrators at the corner of Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway as they chanted and held up signs that say, “Fight like hell,” late Sunday morning.

“It’s important that we as letter carriers be here to fight for our jobs, to let the community know that we’re fighting for our jobs,” said protester Stephon Walker.

At the center of the fight is a plan, unveiled March 14 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, that could cut billions of dollars from the United States Postal Service, slash 10,000 jobs and even shut down post offices, especially in smaller towns.

Protesters said these changes could slow down mail service and make it more expensive for everyday people.

Sunday’s rallies are the latest in a series of protests, as postal workers keep the pressure on and make it clear that they won’t let USPS be dismantled without a fight.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.