SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — Suspected tornadoes caused damage in Texas and Oklahoma, trapping some people who were later rescued, authorities said.

Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley told KOCO-TV that there were reports of people trapped in the community of Seminole following Wednesday’s storms, but crews were able to get them out. Haley said he was unaware of any injuries.

Seminole is a city of about 7,500 people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Video footage showed damaged homes with exposed attics and insulation blown out.

In Texas, Wilbarger County Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Alexander told KAUZ-TV that a tornado was blamed for damage in the Lockett area, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

There were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County, Sheriff Brian Fritze told the station. He said several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage.

Oklahoma, Texas and other states have seen severe thunderstorms this week and additional rounds of potentially damaging storms were forecast for Thursday from Texas into parts of the South.

The storms could bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, and the threat of severe weather will continue Friday in parts of the South and over the weekend in the central Plains and Midwest, the National Weather Service said.

