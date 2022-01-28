(WSVN) - If you ever crave Litte Debbie snacks listen up: the sweet treats are being turned into ice cream!

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream teamed up to create some new frozen treats.

The pints of ice cream will be inspired by Little Debbie’s most popular snacks including Zebra Cakes, Honey Buns and Cosmic Brownies.

The new ice cream flavors will be available at Walmart locations starting Feb. 1.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.