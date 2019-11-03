Popular astrologer Walter Mercado dies at 87

Walter Mercado attends the opening of "Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado" at HistoryMiami Museum in Miami, Florida, on August 1, 2019.

(CNN) — Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado Salinas died Saturday night at Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to hospital spokeswoman Sofia Luquis. He was 87.

Mercado was an icon of Spanish language television, delivering daily horoscopes and his message of “lots and lots of love” for decades.

The cause of death will be announced by next of kin, Luquis said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.