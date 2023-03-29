Popeyes is bringing a sweet twist to its iconic biscuits with the launch of the new Strawberry Biscuits. The new menu item adds a fruity dessert twist to the classic buttery and flaky Popeyes biscuits.

The Strawberry Biscuits, which was released on Monday, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants across the country. The treat balances sweet and salty flavors, with the classic biscuits filled with delicious strawberry bits and topped with creamy icing.

The new biscuits start at $1.79 each, or you can opt for a deal with two biscuits for $2.99 or four biscuits for just $5.39.

“The Strawberry Biscuits offer the perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries,” said Vice President of Culinary Innovation Amy Alarcon in a news release. “They are the perfect treat to make your day a lil’ sweeter.”

