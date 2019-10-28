Popeyes chicken sandwich returns on Nov. 3

(WSVN) - The long-awaited return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich is closer than you may think.

Popeyes announced on Twitter that it’ll be re-releasing the popular sandwich this Sunday, Nov. 3.

Y’all…the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

Earlier this year, the sandwich sold out in around two weeks after customers lined up across the nation.

The hype is real! @PopeyesChicken traffic University Drive SB after Taft in Pembroke Pines. 🍗 🐔. @PPinesPD pic.twitter.com/7USs8jUsjz — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) August 22, 2019

The fast food chain had reportedly been on a hiring spree ahead of sandwich being brought back.

