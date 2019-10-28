Popeyes chicken sandwich returns on Nov. 3

(WSVN) - The long-awaited return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich is closer than you may think.
Popeyes announced on Twitter that it’ll be re-releasing the popular sandwich this Sunday, Nov. 3.
Earlier this year, the sandwich sold out in around two weeks after customers lined up across the nation.
The fast food chain had reportedly been on a hiring spree ahead of sandwich being brought back.
