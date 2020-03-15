Pope visits 2 churches despite Italy’s lockdown

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Even as Italian health authorities demanded that people to stay home as much as possible to battle the country’s severe coronavirus outbreak, Pope Francis left the Vatican to make a surprise visit to two churches.

The Vatican says the pope’s trip included a brief stroll Sunday on a main Rome street to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. The pope did a stretch of the street “as of on a pilgrimage,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Francis prayed in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, then went to a church which has a crucifix carried in a 1522 procession in Rome when the city was stricken with plague.

