Pope stumbles after Mass, but aides prevent fall

GENEVA (AP) — Pope Francis stumbled behind the altar after celebrating Mass in Geneva, but aides caught him, preventing a fall.

Francis had just given the faithful his blessing in French at Thursday’s Mass in an exhibition hall, and was preparing to leave the raised altar platform at the final event of his day-trip to the Swiss city.

It appeared that Francis didn’t notice there were two steps to descend and took a step as if there were only one step, then stumbled. Two aides quickly grabbed the pontiff to steady him.

Francis, 81, then walked out in procession, following other clergy, from the arena.

The pope was due to fly back to Rome in the evening at the end of a visit to promote unity among Christians.

