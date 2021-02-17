Pope holds early morning mass to celebrate Ash Wednesday

(WSVN) - Catholics and other Christians around the world are observing Ash Wednesday, today.

The Pope held a mass early Wednesday morning.

The holy day got its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of worshippers.

It marks the first day of Lent — a 40-day period of reflection and prayer before the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

Because of the pandemic, the Vatican is advising a tweak to the tradition — recommending that churches sprinkle ashes instead.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.