The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

He will still attend the Passion celebration at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added.

