(WSVN) - A pony on the run led police on a wild chase in Kiev, Ukraine.

Officers surrounded the small horse as she roamed around the capital city.

The pony made a run for it and escaped from a university after her harness broke.

Police lured the pony by feeding her grass and leaves. She was then safely wrangled and returned to her handlers.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.