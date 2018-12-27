Poll: The Obamas voted most admired man and woman

WASHINGTON (WSVN) – Barak and Michelle Obama have been voted the most admired man and woman in America, according to a recent poll.

In a Gallup poll released Thursday, former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year.

She beat out Hillary Clinton who held the position for the past 17 years.

Oprah Winfrey was named the second most admired woman, followed by Hillary Clinton and Melania Trump.

Former President Barack Obama ranked as the most admired man in the U.S., earning the title for the 11th year in a row.

President Donald Trump came in second, with George W. Bush in third and Pope Francis in fourth.

Gallup asked Americans “to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most” to come up with their results.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.